App based on BeiDou satellite system to launch in May

A map app based on the self-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, or COMPASS, is expected to be launched on May 1, according to thepaper.cn.

The app will provide real-time positioning and navigation, and other information services such as the locations of restaurants and shops.

As a rival to the United States' Global Positioning System, it has precision to within one meter and can precisely locate a lane.

It will provide road sign prompts and voice directions while driving. Based on real-time updates, the Beidou map app can give optimized suggestions.

The GPS-like navigation system is a product of the Chinese National Space Administration and managed by the China Satellite Navigation Office.

BeiDou is the world's fourth navigation satellite system, with the others being the United States' GPS, Russia's GLONASS, and the European Union's Galileo.