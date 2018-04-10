Senior security official promises to step up actions against organized crime

A senior Chinese security official promised to push forward operations against organized crime and actively respond to ordinary people's petitions.

Guo Shengkun, chief of the Committee for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the statement during visits to east China's Shandong Province and south China's Hainan Province from April 5 to 8.

Having seen airports, railways and checkpoints, Guo stressed security control and travel safety during the traditional Qingming holiday.

Guo told law enforcers and judicial agencies to listen to petitions and requests from the people and address the outstanding problems of law and order.

He also encouraged citizens to take an active part in community management and contribute to social stability.