China ease into AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals, book World Cup ticket

China secured a place in the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinals after an easy 3-0 win over the Philippines on Monday.

With the second win in Group A, China also booked the ticket for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Forward Li Ying scored in the 17th and 57th minutes. Defender Ma Jun added one in the 31st minute.

On Friday, the Chinese team won its first match in Amman, whitewashing Thailand 4-0.

Also Monday night, Thailand beat Jordan 6-1 in their second game.

Thailand opened the scoring in the first minute when Suchawadee Nildhamrong made use of a mistake from Jordanian defender.

The Southeast Asian team also scored in the 6th minute, the 39th minute, the 41st minute, the 69th minute and the 90th minute.

Jordan's only goal was scored by midfielder Shahnaz Jebreen in the 43rd minute.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup, which started on April 6, will run until April 20.