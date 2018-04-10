China's top legislator meets Austrian President

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Van der Bellen yesterday and the two countries have established a friendly strategic partnership.

Li said China is ready to work with Austria to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state, cement political mutual trust, enhance dialogue and exchanges, and accommodate their respective core interests and major concerns.

Li said China hopes to work with the Austrian side to enhance cooperation in all fields including the Belt and Road Initiative and make positive contributions to bilateral relations in the new era.

Van der Bellen said the Austrian side attaches great importance to relations with China and will support exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries.

He also expressed the confidence in China's development and the willingness to facilitate cooperation between the two countries in all fields.