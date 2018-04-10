LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

FBI raids office of Trump's long-time lawyer -- reports

1
2018-04-10 08:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, seizing documents related to topics including his payment to an adult film actress, according to U.S. media.

The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained a search warrant after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, but the raid does not appear to be directly related to Mueller's investigation.

The seized documents also reportedly include emails, tax documents, business records and communications between Cohen and Trump.

Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, told The Times that the search was "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

Among the documents federal agents seized were those related to Cohen's 130,000-U.S.-dollar hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who has alleged having an affair with Trump in 2006.

The payment was made to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, for her silence about the alleged affair, just days before the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Cohen has denied it violated campaign finances laws.

Last week, Trump denied knowledge of the payment. It was the first time that the president has publicly addressed the issue. The White House has said that Trump denies there was a relationship.

Daniels was trying to void a non-disclosure agreement that she signed for the payment, while her lawyer filed a renewed motion on Sunday to depose Trump and Cohen over the matter.

Cohen, who has been Trump's personal lawyer for years, has reportedly a role in aspects of the special counsel's investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.