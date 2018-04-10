China rebukes U.S. arms sale to Taiwan

China said on Monday it opposed the United States selling weapons to Taiwan, after the Trump administration approved the marketing license required for U.S. manufacturers to sell technology to Taiwan that would allow for building submarines.

The Defense Ministry, responding to a journalist's question in an online statement about the issue, demanded that the U.S. "halt all forms of military links between the United States and Taiwan, as well as all forms of weapon sales to Taiwan".

"China's military has the ability and determination to defeat all attempts to separate our country, and it will adopt all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill that encourages visits between the United States and Taiwan at all levels, which China strongly opposed.

According to media reports, new U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is expected to visit Taiwan in June.

In response to Bolton's possible visit, Geng Shuang, spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the one-China policy is the basis for the Sino-U.S. relationship, and China opposes official connections between the U.S. and Taiwan, or the U.S. selling weapons to it.

"That stance has been coherent, clear and firm," he said. "We urge the U.S. to halt any official connections and any move to enhance substantial relations with Taiwan. The U.S. should also cut military connections with Taiwan and stop selling weapons to it so as to avoid damage to the Sino-U.S. relationship and cross-Straits peace and stability."