Li: Tokyo, Beijing can put ties on right track

China and Japan should work with commitment and a long-term vision to create a favorable atmosphere for high-level exchanges between the two countries and put the bilateral relationship back on the track of steady development, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Li made the remark as he met with the visiting delegation of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday afternoon. The delegation was led by Yohei Kono, president of the association and former speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives.

"Signs of improvement have been seen in China-Japan relations lately and interactions between the two countries have also increased, which is a good thing. Yet we should also note that relations between our two countries still face challenges," Li said.

Saying that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China, Li said the two countries should cherish the current momentum of development in bilateral ties, and he urged Japan to work with China to meet each other halfway.

It is important for both countries to honor the spirit and the agreements reached in the four key China-Japan political documents while looking at the interests of both countries so as to move Sino-Japanese ties in the right direction, he said.

China will support and safeguard multilateral trade and advocate facilitated investment and liberal trade against the backdrop of the complicated and changing international context, Li said. He added that China will press ahead with reform and open its door even wider, and lend more efforts to maintaining steady and improving economic growth.

China welcomes investors from overseas, including Japan, to invest in China and jointly create new opportunities for development, the premier said.

Kono told Li as this year also marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up policy, industrial and commercial circles in Japan look forward to seeing continued improvement in Sino-Japanese ties, and Japan is willing to contribute to friendly bilateral relations. He added that they expect Li to make an official visit to Japan.