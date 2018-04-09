China, Mongolia to promote synergy of development strategies

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds talks with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

China and Mongolia on Monday agreed to link the Belt and Road Initiative and Mongolia's Prairie Road development initiative to benefit the two peoples.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made the remarks while holding talks with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Beijing.

Li said China and Mongolia are important neighboring countries, good friends and partners, and China appreciates the Mongolian government for reiterating its firm adherence to the one-China policy.

China is willing to work with Mongolia to set the direction of bilateral ties in a strategic height and from a long-term perspective, consolidate political mutual trust, respect each others' core interests and major concerns, maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen parliamentary exchanges, enhance party-to-party exchanges, and communicate more in regional and international affairs, Li said.

Li said he hopes that the development of China-Mongolia ties will benefit both countries and regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Both China and Mongolia face an important mission to develop their economies and improve peoples' well-being, Li said, noting that China is ready to work with Mongolia to make use of the complementary advantages of their economy.

Li called for initiating feasibility research on a China-Mongolia free trade agreement and speed up the building of a cross-border economic cooperation zone.

Li called on both sides to cooperate more in industrial capacity, investment, agriculture and animal husbandry, energy and minerals, transit transport, shantytown renovation, pollution control, and urban and port infrastructure construction.

Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, Li said, calling on both sides to strengthen people-to-people exchanges in youth, culture, media, and tourism to consolidate the social and public opinion foundation for China-Mongolia friendship.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia gives priority to the friendly relationship with China in its foreign policy, and the Mongolian government firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Mongolia agrees that Tibet and Taiwan are inalienable parts of the Chinese territory, and issues concerning Tibet and Taiwan are China's internal affairs, Khurelsukh said.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia is willing to work with China to enhance political mutual trust, maintain high-level visits, deepen economic cooperation, integrate their development strategies, and have more pragmatic cooperation.

Prior to the talks, Li held a welcome ceremony for Khurelsukh.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as economy and trade, people-to-people exchanges, industrial capacity, and environmental protection.

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu also met with Khurelsukh on Monday afternoon, and both sides agreed to share experience in governance and hold more legislative exchanges.