TV programs should emphasize social benefits: official

TV programs should promote social benefits instead of self-centered values, said Gao Changli, an official of the State Administration of Radio and Television.

Gao made the comment Sunday at a seminar for officials of TV and radio stations and regulators, held in Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Gao said that TV producers should not seek extravagance or compete with each other for celebrities.

"The ordinary people who work hard and elites in all walks of life should be protagonists of TV programs." Gao said.

He also called for curbing excessive payments for stars in TV programs.

"TV programs should promote truth, goodness and beauty to motivate people to strive for integrity and kindness and practice core socialist values," Gao said.