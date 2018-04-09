LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

TV programs should emphasize social benefits: official

1
2018-04-09 16:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

TV programs should promote social benefits instead of self-centered values, said Gao Changli, an official of the State Administration of Radio and Television.

Gao made the comment Sunday at a seminar for officials of TV and radio stations and regulators, held in Ningbo of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Gao said that TV producers should not seek extravagance or compete with each other for celebrities.

"The ordinary people who work hard and elites in all walks of life should be protagonists of TV programs." Gao said.

He also called for curbing excessive payments for stars in TV programs.

"TV programs should promote truth, goodness and beauty to motivate people to strive for integrity and kindness and practice core socialist values," Gao said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.