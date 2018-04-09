S Korean prosecutors indict ex-President Lee over corruption charges

South Korean prosecutors indicted former President Lee Myung-bak on Monday for corruption, according to Yonhap.

Lee, who served as president of South Korea from 2008 to 2013, has been in pretrial detention since last month on charges of bribery, abuse of power, embezzlement and other irregularities.

He is the fourth South Korean former president to be arrested and put on trial after former Presidents Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo and Park Geun-hye.

The indictment came days after Park was sentenced to 24 years in jail last Friday.