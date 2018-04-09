Wild panda family caught on camera in SW China

A wild panda mother and her cub were spotted by an infrared camera in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to a local nature reserve.

The film of the pandas was captured in Laoyashan area in Wolong National Nature Reserve, the reserve said Sunday.

In the one-minute video, the baby panda was walking and playing in the snow with its mother. They were wandering in the woods and sniffing the trees, and the mother panda even bit the camera out of curiosity.

The panda cub spotted by the camera is about five months old, said Li Sheng, researcher with School of Life Sciences of Peking University.

Images of panda twins were captured by camera in the reserve before, but it is the first time they captured film of a mother panda and baby panda, Li said.

Giant pandas are endangered and live mainly in the mountains of northern Sichuan Province as well as southern Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.