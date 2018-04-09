China, Singapore agree to deepen cooperation in key areas

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

China and Singapore on Sunday agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made the remarks while holding talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing.

Hailing the sustainable and steady development of bilateral ties, Li said China and Singapore are expanding the depth and breadth of various cooperation.

Li said China is willing to work with Singapore to consolidate political trust, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, promote bilateral ties and pragmatic cooperation to a new level.

Li called on the two sides to integrate the Belt and Road Initiative and Singaporean development strategy, promote the construction of the Southern Transport Corridor, and cooperate more in infrastructure, connectivity, finance, third markets, defense and security, education, media and think tanks.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, and the 15th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership, Li said, noting that China will continue to deepen its reform and opening up, and firmly uphold the global free trade system.

China's development will benefit its neighboring countries, Li said, adding that China will work with ASEAN countries, including Singapore, to build a community of interest and destiny.

Li said China hopes Singapore, as coordinator for China-ASEAN relations and the 2018 rotating chair for ASEAN, will continue to play a constructive role in China-ASEAN ties, oppose protectionism, and contribute more to regional cooperation, peace and prosperity.

Lee said China and Singapore have friendly ties, close contacts, fruitful economic and trade cooperation, as well as frequent personnel exchanges.

Singapore is willing to play a constructive role to promote its ties with China and China-ASEAN relations, Lee said.

Stressing the importance of trade in Singapore, Lee said the Singaporean side will always support the multilateral trading system, and a rules-based international order.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as culture and third-market cooperation.