LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Austria agree to establish friendly strategic partnership

1
2018-04-08 21:55Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held talks with visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. They agreed to establish a Sino-Austrian friendly strategic partnership and advance bilateral pragmatic cooperation to a new level.

After the talks, the two sides released a joint statement on establishing the friendly strategic partnership .

The Austrian president is in Beijing on a state visit to China, and will then travel to Boao in Hainan Province to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.