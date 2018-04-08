LINE

Chinese universities sever ties with professor over sex scandal

Two Chinese universities have severed ties with Shen Yang, a Chinese language professor who was accused of the sexual assault of a female student at Peking University. The student committed suicide in 1998.

The scandal resurfaced this week after a person claiming to be the victim's former classmate published the allegations online demanding an apology and thorough investigation.

Shen left Peking University in 2011 and has since taught at the School of Liberal Arts at Nanjing University.

The school announced on Saturday that it has advised Shen to resign from his teaching post and admitted it did not perform a background check on Shen during the transfer.

"The punishment given by Peking University 20 years ago showed Shen had demerits in teaching ethics. Any form of punishment cannot erase what happened," the school said in a statement.

"The scandal has caused a disturbance at the school and affected its academic prestige. It is no longer suitable for Shen to work here," it said.

On Friday, Peking University said that police investigated the case in 1998 and the school, based on the police report, gave Shen a warning as administrative punishment.

Peking University said it has now asked the teacher ethics and discipline committee to re-examine the case.

"Teachers' ethnics are fundamental to a school. Teachers should be exemplary in their behavior and the university should protect the rights of students," Peking University said in a statement.

Shanghai Normal University, where Shen had worked part-time as a professor, also terminated its contract with him on Saturday, insisting zero-tolerance for those who violate teaching ethics.

　　

