One man dead in fire at Trump Tower in New York City

A man died after being pulled from a fire on the 50th floor of the Trump Tower, New York City on Saturday.

The unidentified occupant of the 58-floor skyscraper in midtown Manhattan was rushed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, Fire Department New York (FDNY) Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference.

Four FDNY firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two of them were burn-related, Nigro said.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m.. Around 200 firefighters and emergency workers quickly responded to the four-alarm blaze.

The fire was knocked out in approximately an hour, Nigro said. The FDNY declared the fire under control at around 8 p.m.

At its peak, flames raged from the window panes as crumbling pieces of ashen material could be seen falling from the glass skyscraper onto the pavement below.

Multiple street closures slowed pedestrian and city-traffic surrounding the tower, from East 55th Street to East 57th Street and from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, according to officials.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" Trump responded on Twitter. The president maintained the building's top three floors as his residential home. But he was not in New York on Saturday.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, were both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

As the headquarters of The Trump Organization, Trump Tower was the campaign nerve center for Trump during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

This was the second fire at the skyscraper in recent months. Another blaze broke out on Jan. 9, in which three people, including a firefighter, were wounded following a fire coming from a heating and cooling unit located on the rooftop of the building.