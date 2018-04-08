Japan's Nara Park issues feeding tips after more tourists get bitten by deer

Faced with a growing number of injuries from deer bites, Nara Park in western Japan has begun offering tips for tourists on how to safely feed wild deer inhabiting the park.

Nara Park, with its free roaming deer, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Japan. The deer usually greet tourists with their calm demeanor, and even bow to visitors for crackers.

However, their docile demeanor could be deceptive. The number of tourists reportedly bitten by those deer is on the rise. In 2017, 180 bites were reported, up from 118 injuries in 2016.

As a result, the Nara prefectural government Tuesday set up a signpost in Japanese, Chinese and English giving instructions on how to properly feed the wild animal.

The tips include giving the crackers to the deer straightway without teasing them, and showing them both hands to indicate that there is no more food left.

The sprawling park covers 660 hectares and receives millions of visitors every year. The deer in the park are protected as national treasures.