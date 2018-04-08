LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Japan's Nara Park issues feeding tips after more tourists get bitten by deer

1
2018-04-08 09:12Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Faced with a growing number of injuries from deer bites, Nara Park in western Japan has begun offering tips for tourists on how to safely feed wild deer inhabiting the park.

Nara Park, with its free roaming deer, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Japan. The deer usually greet tourists with their calm demeanor, and even bow to visitors for crackers.

However, their docile demeanor could be deceptive. The number of tourists reportedly bitten by those deer is on the rise. In 2017, 180 bites were reported, up from 118 injuries in 2016.

As a result, the Nara prefectural government Tuesday set up a signpost in Japanese, Chinese and English giving instructions on how to properly feed the wild animal.

The tips include giving the crackers to the deer straightway without teasing them, and showing them both hands to indicate that there is no more food left.

The sprawling park covers 660 hectares and receives millions of visitors every year. The deer in the park are protected as national treasures.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.