One seriously injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

The Fire Department of New York is responding to a blaze at Trump Tower. (Photo/Video screenshot from CGTN)

A fire erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York late Saturday, reportedly leaving one civilian seriously injured, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Firefighters are still on the scene and three reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is currently in Washington, DC, tweeted the fire was out in the "well built" building.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Streets surrounding the building owned by Trump, which serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses a penthouse, are closed off.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.