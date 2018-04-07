China acts on minors live-streaming

LINE

China's cyberspace regulator has closed nearly 5,000 live-streaming accounts hosted by people under 18.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it also deleted about 300,000 video clips aired by live-streaming minors.

Since March, 70 applications suspected of involvement in pornography or gambling have been taken down, it added.

The administration released these figures after ordering two popular live-streaming sites, Kuaishou and Toutiao, to make changes to their practices. The two companies were accused of allowing minors to spread harmful content.

The two companies were said to have agreed to overhaul and promised to close all live-streaming accounts hosted by minors within five days, step up content regulation, and suspend certain live-streaming site functions.

　　

