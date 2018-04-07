14 killed in bus-truck collision in Canada -- reports

Fourteen people were killed and 14 others injured after a bus carrying a team of junior hockey players crashed with a truck Friday night on a highway in the southwestern Canadian province of Saskatchewan, local media reported.
