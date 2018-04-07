Facial recognition used in security checks at Beijing airport

The facial recognition technology has been put into trial operation at the security screening area at Terminal 2 of the Beijing Capital International Airport, reports the Beijing News.

This comes after two years of research and development.

Passengers used to have to pass two manual ID checks to verify their boarding pass and ID, and have a photo taken at the second. This has since been replaced by the facial recognition.

At the belongings security screening, passengers need to put their belongings in baskets, look at the camera facing them, and place the baskets on the conveyor.

The system can process passenger information in less than a minute. The intelligent security system can process 266 passengers in one hour, 100 passengers more than before.