Russia vows tough response to new U.S. sanctions

2018-04-07

Russia will not leave new U.S. sanctions and any future hostile actions without a tough response, Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday after Washington announced a new round of restrictions against Moscow.

With endless sanctions, including those for the removal of competitors with administrative measures, Washington has actually gone against the market economy and free, fair competition, the ministry said in a statement.

"There remains only a desire of the United States to ensure by all means its global hegemony," it said.

No measures of pressure will derail Russia from its chosen path and they only demonstrate the inability of the United States to achieve its goals and consolidate the Russian society, it said.

"We would like to advise Washington to get rid of illusions that we can be spoken with the language of sanctions," the ministry said.

The U.S. Treasury announced earlier in the day that it has imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activity" around the world.

As a result of the punishment, all assets of the designated persons and entities that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

　　

