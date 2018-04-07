LINE

Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition

2018-04-07

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition one month after he was attacked in Salisbury with a nerve agent, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, Medical Director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

The incident has strained diplomatic ties between the UK and Russia. London has blamed Moscow for the attack on Sergei and his daughter, but Russia has vehemently rejected the accusations.

　　

