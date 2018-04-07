Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition one month after he was attacked in Salisbury with a nerve agent, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, Medical Director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

The incident has strained diplomatic ties between the UK and Russia. London has blamed Moscow for the attack on Sergei and his daughter, but Russia has vehemently rejected the accusations.