LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals, entities

1
2018-04-07 00:45Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The U.S. Treasury announced Friday that it has imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activity" around the world.

The designated entities include 12 companies owned or controlled by the Russian business elites, who were called "oligarchs" by Washington, one state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary -- a Russian bank, according to a statement released by the Treasury.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Russian government in the statement of engaging in "a range of malign activity" around the world, including its involvement in the Ukrainian and Syrian issues, and "attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities."

As a result of the punishment, all assets of the designated persons and entities that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

The relationship between Washington and Moscow has plunged to a new low in recent weeks after the Trump administration rolled out a series of actions, including several economic and diplomatic measures, to increase pressure on the Russian government.

The United States published a long-awaited list of Russian officials and business leaders eligible for sanctions for alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential elections at the end of January, includes 114 senior Russian political personages, as well as 96 "oligarchs" as designated by the Treasury Department.

In March, the United States expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in a concerted action with Britain and other Western nations over a poisoning case involving a former Russian spy.

Washington's actions have been met with countermeasures from Russia, which categorically denies these allegations and demands solid evidence.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.