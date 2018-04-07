U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals, entities

The U.S. Treasury announced Friday that it has imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activity" around the world.

The designated entities include 12 companies owned or controlled by the Russian business elites, who were called "oligarchs" by Washington, one state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary -- a Russian bank, according to a statement released by the Treasury.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Russian government in the statement of engaging in "a range of malign activity" around the world, including its involvement in the Ukrainian and Syrian issues, and "attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities."

As a result of the punishment, all assets of the designated persons and entities that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

The relationship between Washington and Moscow has plunged to a new low in recent weeks after the Trump administration rolled out a series of actions, including several economic and diplomatic measures, to increase pressure on the Russian government.

The United States published a long-awaited list of Russian officials and business leaders eligible for sanctions for alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential elections at the end of January, includes 114 senior Russian political personages, as well as 96 "oligarchs" as designated by the Treasury Department.

In March, the United States expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in a concerted action with Britain and other Western nations over a poisoning case involving a former Russian spy.

Washington's actions have been met with countermeasures from Russia, which categorically denies these allegations and demands solid evidence.