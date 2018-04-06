LINE

Most Chinese want restrictions on electric bicycles: survey

2018-04-06 14:18Xinhua

More than 80 percent of respondents to a recent China Youth Daily survey suggest tightening management on electric bicycles.

The survey was released Tuesday. Of the 2,008 people it polled, 63.5 percent have electric bicycles.

Nearly 90 percent of those interviewed said improper behavior is common among riders, including going too fast (56.5 percent), running red lights (52.6 percent) and driving in the wrong direction (52.3 percent).

A total of 64.4 percent of the respondents want better policing, while 59.3 percent suggested riders should be registered.

Zhao Jie, director of the Urban Transport Institute with China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, said though electric bicycles use should be encouraged among the public, management should be strengthened to reduce accidents.

　　

