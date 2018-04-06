Woman shot dead in Houston Chinatown

Houston police said Thursday that an Asian female was shot dead outside of her fiance's home in the Chinatown area of Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States.

According to police, the woman's fiance found her body on the front lawn as he was leaving for work Thursday morning from their home.

Police confirmed the 30-year-old woman was shot to death but did not say she was shot Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The woman was also holding car keys, appearing as if she was just about to get into a car, said the police. However, this did not appear to be a robbery as all of her bags were still with her.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the case.