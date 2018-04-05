LINE

China's railway trips to hit 13.9 mln on Tomb-sweeping Day

2018-04-05 19:55Xinhua

Railway trips in China are expected to hit 13.9 million on Thursday, as many Chinese return home to pay tribute to the deceased on Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day.

Some 551 trains are expected to be added during the travel rush, according to the China Railway Corporation, the national railway operator.

On Wednesday, some 11.7 million train trips were made, of which 2.4 million were operated by Shanghai Railway Bureau, up 8.7 percent year on year.

Beijing Railway Bureau saw train trips drop 3 percent year on year Wednesday.

Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is an important occasion for Chinese to honor their ancestors. Many also spend the three-day holiday on leisure travel.

　　

