U.S. National Guard to be deployed to U.S.-Mexico border

2018-04-05

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday deploying National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border "reinforces Texas' longstanding commitment" to secure the southern border.

Abbott made the statement after the announcement from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that the federal government will deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"My top priority as Governor is ensuring the safety and security of Texans, and securing our southern border has always been essential to that mission," said Abbott.

"In my time as Governor, Texas has maintained a continuous presence of National Guard members along the border, and we've added hundreds of permanent Department of Public Safety troopers to the region," he added.

According to Nielsen, troops could be sent to the border as early as Wednesday night, and that the National Guard would support U.S. Custom and Border Protection but would not be involved in enforcement.

The announcement came after days of Trump's public fuming over the immigration policy and border security as a result of what he sees "weak" border laws.

The president, who has signaled intentions to use the military to guard the border until his long-promised wall is built, tweeted earlier Wednesday that the administration will be "taking strong action today."

　　

