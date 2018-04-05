UN chief to depart for China

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will leave on Friday for China and meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The secretary-general will visit the Peacekeeping Military Training Center in suburban Beijing, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said at a daily news briefing.

The UN chief will then travel to Boao, Hainan Province, to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018, where he will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the forum, he said.

The secretary-general is expected to be back in the office on April 11, said Dujarric.