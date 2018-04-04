China, Zimbabwe agree to deepen cooperation in key areas

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China and Zimbabwe on Wednesday agreed to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas and promote their relationship to a new level.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Li said Zimbabwe is an important partner of China in Africa.

The two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation during talks between heads of the two countries on Tuesday.

Li said China will continue to uphold the principles of sincerity, friendship and equality, and bring new vitality to the traditional friendship between China and Zimbabwe.

China is ready to work with Zimbabwe to give full play to the complementary advantages of both economies, innovate cooperation methods and deepen cooperation in infrastructure construction, agriculture, production capacity and human resources, said Li.

The Chinese government encourages capable Chinese enterprises to conduct business cooperation in Zimbabwe and is willing to provide support for Zimbabwe's economic and social development within China's capabilities, said the premier.

Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwean government is committed to further strengthening traditional friendship with China.

Zimbabwe is ready to work with China to cement political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as trade, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and tourism to lift bilateral ties to a new level, said the president.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), also met with Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

During their meeting, the top legislator said the NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges with the parliament of Zimbabwe to provide sound legal protection and convenient policy services for business cooperation and personnel exchanges.

Mnangagwa voiced his appreciation over China's achievements in development.

He showed support for enhanced cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries, saying Zimbabwe will firmly adhere to the one-China policy.