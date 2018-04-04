Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, the panel announced Wednesday.

Facebook has come under scrutiny after the revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by the Trump campaign, was able to gain access to the information of about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

"This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online," the panel's Republican chairman Greg Walden and top Democrat Frank Pallone said in a statement.

Zuckerberg has said that he is willing to testify before Congress. The tech giant also hired forensic auditors to investigate whether Cambridge Analytica still had the data, according to reports.

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time," Zuckerberg said in signed advertisements published last month in U.S. and British papers. "We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," he said.