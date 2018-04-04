State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of a number of officials on Wednesday.

-- Le Yucheng was appointed vice foreign minister.

-- Huang Wei, Zhang Jianguo, Xu Nanping, and Li Meng were named vice ministers of science and technology. Zhang was also named head of the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

-- Wang Jiangping was named vice minister of industry and information technology.

-- Tang Chengpei was named vice minister of civil affairs. Gong Puguang is no longer vice minister of civil affairs.

-- Cheng Lihua was named vice minister of finance. Zhang Shaochun and Shi Yaobin are no longer vice ministers of finance.

-- Huang Runqiu, Zhai Qing, Zhao Yingmin, Liu Hua, and Zhuang Guotai were named vice ministers of ecology and environment. Liu was also named head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration.

-- Jiang Xuguang and Lei Mingshan were named vice ministers of water resources.

-- Qian Feng and Fang Yongxiang were named vice ministers of veterans affairs.

-- Huang Ming, Fu Jianhua, Sun Huashan, Zheng Guoguang, Huang Yuzhi, Ye Jianchun, and Shang Yong were named vice ministers of emergency management.

-- Guo Shuqing was named deputy head of the People's Bank of China.

-- Wang Wenbin was named deputy auditor general of the National Audit Office.

-- Weng Jieming was named deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Wang Wenbin is no longer deputy head of the commission.

-- Ni Yuefeng was named head of the General Administration of Customs, replacing Yu Guangzhou.

-- Zhang Mao was named head of the State Market Regulatory Administration, and Bi Jingquan, Ma Zhengqi, Gan Lin, Tang Jun, Tian Shihong, Sun Meijun, and Qin Yizhi appointed deputy heads of the administration. Tian was also named head of the Standardization Administration.

-- Wang Xiaotao was named head of the International Development Cooperation Agency. He is no longer deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

-- Zhang Yantong was appointed deputy director of the State Council Counselors' Office. Wang Hong was removed from her post as deputy director of the office.

-- Wang Zuoan was named head of the State Administration for Religious Affairs.

-- Xu Yousheng was appointed director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council.

-- Hou Jianguo was named vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Liu Weiping is no long vice president of the CAS.

-- Ma Jiantang and Wang Anshun were appointed deputy directors of the Development Research Center of the State Council.

-- Zhang Wufeng was named head of the State Grain and Reserves Administration, and Zeng Liying, Lu Jingbo and Han Weijiang appointed deputy heads of the administration.

-- Jiao Hong was named head of the State Drug Administration, and Li Li appointed deputy head of the administration.

-- Shen Changyu was named head of the State Intellectual Property Office, and Liu Junchen, He Hua, Gan Shaoning, He Zhimin, Liao Tao, and Zhang Maoyu appointed deputy directors of the office.

-- Fu Xingguo was named head of the State Administration of Civil Service. He is no longer vice minister of human resources and social security.

-- Zhang Yesui is no longer vice foreign minister.

-- Huang Ming was removed from his post as deputy minister of public security.

-- Zhang Jianguo is no longer vice minister of human resources and social security.