LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China revises, annuls regulations to simplify administrative procedures

1
2018-04-04 22:22Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China has revised and scrapped a number of regulations on administrative procedures as part of efforts to improve government services and advance reform.

Altogether 18 administrative laws and regulations were amended and 5 other such laws and regulations were removed to further simplify administrative procedures and aid reform, according to a State Council decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang.

The new regulations went into effect Wednesday, allowing authorities to improve administrative efficiency, optimize the business environment and strengthen supervision on related industries and activities, it said.

The revised regulations include tendering and bidding, import and export of endangered wild animals and plants, and customs issue guarantee, among others, according to the decree.

The removed regulations are related to private enterprises, water pollution prevention, geological survey qualification, livestock and poultry, and re-education through labor. The main content of those regulations is inconsistent with current laws and regulations, it said.

Through simpler approval processes, lower corporate fees and technology-based services, the government is transforming its functions to let the market play a larger role in the economy.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.