China revises, annuls regulations to simplify administrative procedures

China has revised and scrapped a number of regulations on administrative procedures as part of efforts to improve government services and advance reform.

Altogether 18 administrative laws and regulations were amended and 5 other such laws and regulations were removed to further simplify administrative procedures and aid reform, according to a State Council decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang.

The new regulations went into effect Wednesday, allowing authorities to improve administrative efficiency, optimize the business environment and strengthen supervision on related industries and activities, it said.

The revised regulations include tendering and bidding, import and export of endangered wild animals and plants, and customs issue guarantee, among others, according to the decree.

The removed regulations are related to private enterprises, water pollution prevention, geological survey qualification, livestock and poultry, and re-education through labor. The main content of those regulations is inconsistent with current laws and regulations, it said.

Through simpler approval processes, lower corporate fees and technology-based services, the government is transforming its functions to let the market play a larger role in the economy.