Cold front to chill north China as the south warms up

As a weak cold front continues to hit north China, southern regions will expect rising temperatures, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said Tuesday.

The NMC expects temperatures to drop by up to six degrees Celsius in most regions of north China from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In the following three days, temperatures are likely to rise in most parts to the south of the Huaihe River.

Southern provincial-level regions of Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi and Zhejiang saw temperatures drop by up to five degrees Celsius Tuesday morning, with most parts hitting their lowest since December.

According to the NMC forecast, road traffic will be affected in parts of Guizhou, Liaoning and Sichuan due to snow, sleet and fog.