LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Three quarters of Chinese have experienced breakups: survey

1
2018-02-06 17:00Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

About 74.5 percent of Chinese have been through breakups with their partners, according to a survey in the China Youth Daily Tuesday.

The survey of 2,006 respondents found that 33.7 percent of breakups were handled peacefully, 39.2 percent were proposed face-to-face, while 31.9 percent of those interviewed just quietly stopped contacting their lovers.

It also showed that giving back gifts is what lovers did most often when breaking up, to be followed by deleting the other's photographs.

About 53.8 percent of the respondents suggested letting it go after breaking up and 53.3 percent believed they should bravely face reality.

Among those surveyed, 55.3 percent were females and 44.7 percent males. In terms of age, 47.1 percent were born in the 1980s and 28.6 percent in the 1990s.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.