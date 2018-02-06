LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Chinese troupes perform in Ethiopia to celebrate Spring Festival

1
2018-02-06 16:51Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Chinese cultural troupes on Monday staged colorful performances to celebrate the Spring Festival -- the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the National Theater of Ethiopia.

The cultural event, including acrobats, ethnic songs and dances of China, was attended by Chinese, Ethiopians and other nationals who are living in Addis Ababa.

At the opening ceremony, Tan Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, noted that the Spring Festival is important for the Chinese.

Speaking to Xinhua by the end of the event, the ambassador said the performance enabled Ethiopians and other foreigners to better understand the Chinese culture, and helped enhance cultural exchanges among countries.

"Today, we have a lot of Chinese here. We have also some friends from Ethiopia and people from other diplomatic missions have come to enjoy the wonderful evening," he said. "By watching this performance, (they) enjoy the night. I believe Ethiopian people as well as friends from other countries have good taste of the Chinese culture."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.