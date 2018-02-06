Chinese troupes perform in Ethiopia to celebrate Spring Festival

Chinese cultural troupes on Monday staged colorful performances to celebrate the Spring Festival -- the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the National Theater of Ethiopia.

The cultural event, including acrobats, ethnic songs and dances of China, was attended by Chinese, Ethiopians and other nationals who are living in Addis Ababa.

At the opening ceremony, Tan Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, noted that the Spring Festival is important for the Chinese.

Speaking to Xinhua by the end of the event, the ambassador said the performance enabled Ethiopians and other foreigners to better understand the Chinese culture, and helped enhance cultural exchanges among countries.

"Today, we have a lot of Chinese here. We have also some friends from Ethiopia and people from other diplomatic missions have come to enjoy the wonderful evening," he said. "By watching this performance, (they) enjoy the night. I believe Ethiopian people as well as friends from other countries have good taste of the Chinese culture."