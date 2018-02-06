LINE

DPRK's 280-member delegation to come to S Korea for Winter Olympics

A 280-member delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including cheerleaders and demonstrators of Taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art, will come to South Korea via land route Wednesday for the 23rd Winter Olympics, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The DPRK delegation, led by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, is scheduled to arrive in the inter-Korean transit office at about 9:30 a.m. local time Wednesday (0030 GMT) to cross the western land border.

The delegation will be composed of four officials from the DPRK's National Olympic Committee, 229 cheerleaders, 26 Taekwondo demonstrators and 21 journalists.

The DPRK's 140-member art troupe is slated to travel by sea to South Korea later Tuesday to do the performances for the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics.

During the inter-Korean dialogue in January, the DPRK agreed to send its athletes and cheerleaders as well as high-ranking officials to the Winter Olympics set to kick off Friday at South Korea's eastern county of PyeongChang.

　　

