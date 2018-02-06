LINE

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge passes inspection

2018-02-06 CGTN

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, has passed inspection and is ready for traffic, officials said.

A group of experts gave the OK after evaluating the main body of the porject, which has a total length of 55 kilometers. The main section includes 23 kilometers of bridges, 6.7 kilometers of tunnels, and two artificial islands.

Once operational, the three-lane highway will cut down driving time between the three cities from the current three hours to a mere 30 minutes.

The inspection came after a ceremony was held at the end of 2017 to mark the completion of the main body's construction. The lighting system was installed and tested.

Issues to be decided before the highway is used include driver qualification, toll collection and customs clearance at each of the three ends of the bridge.

　　

