China confirms identity of citizen killed in Karachi

The Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi, Pakistan confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese national killed by an unidentified attacker in a Karachi park on Monday was an employee of an affiliate of China's COSCO Shipping Lines in Pakistan.

"The victim was a male Chinese national, who was in charge of the shipping company's business in Pakistan," a liaison officer from the consular office of Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi told the Global Times on Tuesday.

The victim was born in 1971 or 1972, and the Consulate-General has yet to confirm if he was working as general manager of the COSCO Pakistan branch, said the officer.

The Consulate-General earlier confirmed that a Chinese national was seriously wounded by an unidentified attacker on Monday while a fellow Chinese citizen was injured in the incident.

Local news agency Pakistan Point referred to the assault as a "targeted killing incident" on Monday, citing a Defense Housing Authority (DHA) report.

Pakistan's South District Deputy Inspector General (DIG) reported that the attack was a targeted killing attempt and local police said that the two targeted foreign nationals were employed by a Chinese shipping company and lived in the Lalazaar area, the Pakistan Point report said.

The badly wounded Chinese citizen was confirmed killed from the incident by the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The South DIG further said that two shells fired from a 9mm pistol were seized at the attack site, which was sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination. Police launched an investigation based on witnesses' statements.

The Chinese Consulate-General had previously issued a safety notice on October 25, 2017, warning Chinese citizens to refrain from taking unnecessary trips or visiting leisure sites, including beaches or parks, as the Karachi security situation has been facing severe challenges. The notice is valid until the end of April 2018.

The consulate also updated the latest notice on Sunday, alerting Chinese nationals in the country to suspend their trips to Quetta, the provincial capital and largest city of Balochistan, to avoid being affected by the turbulent political scene in the city.