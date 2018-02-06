Chinese New Year concert enchants Hungarian audience

The China National Traditional Orchestra enchanted a Hungarian audience here Monday night with its Grand Chinese New Year concert.

Under renowned Chinese conductor Liu Sha, the orchestra gave the audience a taste of Chinese music on traditional instruments including stringed instruments like the pipa and erhu, and percussions, presenting compositions like "The Silk Road" and "Hometown".

"With a hint of European sound and contemporary Chinese elements, the orchestra created an exciting musical delicacy that (could) be easily consumed," said a member of the audience identifying herself only as Andrea.

The applause made Liu Sha return to the stage three times, giving merry add-ons besides the official program.

The orchestra is currently on a Europe tour covering Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Hungary in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival.

The Lunar New Year is the most important event for people in China and the overseas Chinese. Other communities are also joining the global celebration to embrace the festival.