Man stuck in toilet trying to retrieve iPhone 8

2018-02-06 14:36Global Times Editor: Li Yan

A man who tried his hand at fishing out his phone from a toilet while drunk had to be freed by firefighters after his arm got stuck.

The man surnamed Tan had been drinking with friends at a hotel in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday when during a trip to the bathroom his new iPhone 8 plunked into a squat toilet.

Desperate to recover the pricey device, Tan plunged his right arm down the hole to feel around for it.

Instead, Tan reached too far and became stuck. He remained on the floor for 30 minutes until he was discovered by a janitor, Tan said.

Firefighters arrived with equipment to dismantle the toilet. Photos show Tan suffered minor injuries from the ordeal.

He negotiated compensation with the hotel. The phone's fate was not reported.

　　

