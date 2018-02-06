Qingdao looking to boost global cachet

Qingdao, a coastal city in Shandong province, plans to hire foreign employees in government departments and public institutions starting this year, marking a major breakthrough in China's government personnel recruitment and overseas talent initiative.

A guideline published by the city's human resources and social security bureau on Sunday gave the green light to State-owned enterprises and institutions, as well as government departments under the city's administrative regions, to recruit qualified foreigners in permanent or short-term job positions, or hire them as technical directors or consultants.

The guideline follows China's top-level policy on talent recruitment.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October stated that talent is a strategic resource for China as it endeavors to achieve national rejuvenation and keep up with international competition.

"We must follow the principle of the Party exercising leadership over personnel, assemble the best minds from across the world and draw fully on their expertise, while stepping up efforts to make China a talent-strong country," the report said.

The guideline said positions available for foreigners are those concerning issues of economic and social development, but are for various reasons difficult to recruit domestically. They do not deal with national security or State secrets.

In terms of salary, the guideline encourages employers to establish a variable system and follow market demand.

An official at the bureau said Qingdao is seeking strategic thinkers able to make major scientific breakthroughs and lead scientific trends, or scientists engaged in research of pioneering issues or cross-disciplinary studies.

Qingdao is also looking for scientists who are capable of making major technological innovations; management talent who can help enterprises explore international markets; and other talent badly needed by the city.

According to the guideline, the new policy will boost the city's efforts to become a more international city.

In recent years, Qingdao has accelerated construction of its international city concept and is promoting the process of further opening-up.

Qingdao was ranked 193 in 2012 and 143 in 2017 among 361 international cities in terms of globalization progress, and ranks 15th among Chinese cities, according to a recent report by the Globalization and World Cities Study Group and Network, or GAWC.

The city was also among the "Top 10 Attractive Chinese Cities for Foreigners" for the sixth consecutive year.

According to official data, 6,000 talented people from foreign countries find work of all kinds in the Qingdao region every year.

The bureau said it would select a list of institutions or departments to pilot the guideline this year and attract foreign professionals through job fairs, international conferences and business exhibitions.