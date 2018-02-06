LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Taiwan nuclear power plant seeks to restart reactor

1
2018-02-06 10:38Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) said Monday that it had applied to Taiwan's atomic energy authority to restart the second reactor at the No. 2 nuclear power plant, which has been shut down for about 600 days.

The company said repairs on the second reactor at the No. 2 nuclear power plant had been completed, and it applied for approval to resume operations until 2023.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority pushed forward the "nuclear-free homeland" policy, aiming to phase out all the existing nuclear power plants in Taiwan by 2025.

Taiwan has four nuclear power plants. The fourth has never been put into use since its completion. There are a total of six reactors in the first three nuclear power plants, but only half of them are currently operating.

However, the reduction in nuclear power usage and the increase of fossil energy usage has caused more air pollution emissions in Taiwan, triggering strong protests from the public recently.

In order to cope with air pollution and ensure electricity supply, the Taiwan authority is considering restarting the second reactor at the No. 2 nuclear power plant, which had been under repair since the middle of 2016.

Taipower said if the reactor is allowed to restart, the No. 2 nuclear power plant would be able to increase its operating power reserve margin by 3 percent.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.