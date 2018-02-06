LINE

Cold front brings snow to mountains in Taipei

2018-02-06 Xinhua
The strongest cold front of this winter brought a rare snowfall to Yangmingshan Mountain on the outskirts of Taipei on Monday. Snow started to fall on the mountain at 6 a.m. Monday when the temperature was recorded at 0.3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological bureau of Taiwan. In the island's northern part, the temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius for most of Monday, and the cold weather is forecast to persist until Wednesday. The strong cold front has brought snow to a number of mountains such as Taiping Mountain in Yilan County, Yushan and Hehuanshan mountains in northern and central Taiwan during the past two days. About 20 centimeters of snow accumulated on Hehuanshan Mountain. Many Taiwanese visited the mountains to enjoy the rare snow, and some snow-induced traffic accidents were reported.

　　

