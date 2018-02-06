LINE

Chinese courts redress 39 wrongful conviction cases in past 5 years

2018-02-06

Chinese courts have redressed 39 major cases of wrongful conviction over the past five years as part of efforts to strengthen human rights protection, according to an official statement Monday.

A total of 78 people were involved in the cases, including the case of Nie Shubin, according to the statement from a national meeting of courts.

Nie was executed in 1995 for raping and murdering a woman on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang in north China. The Supreme People's Court revoked his previous verdict in 2016, ruling that the conviction had been based on insufficient evidence and unclear facts.

People's courts will enhance judicial protection of human rights, learn from past lessons, and prevent cases of wrongful conviction in the future, the statement said.

The courts will properly deal with cases related to national compensation and work to improve the national compensation and assistance system, it said.

Efforts will also be made to promote standardization and rule of law in judicial assistance, it said.

　　

