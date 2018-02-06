Chinese cultural performance for Chinese New Year held in Jordan

An artist performs puppet dance during a Chinese cultural performance at the Royal Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 5, 2018. A series of Chinese cultural shows on Monday kicked off in Amman to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year which falls next week. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei) AMMAN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A series of Chinese cultural shows on Monday kicked off in Jordanian capital Amman to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year which falls next week. The cultural performance was held by the Chinese embassy in Amman in cooperation with Jordan's Ministry of Culture and the Greater Amman Municipality at the Royal Cultural Center. The shows include folk music, traditional dance, acrobatics, puppet dance and mysterious Sichuan opera "face-changing" performed by artists from Chengdu Tianfu Cultural Troupe. Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, Pan Weifang, said China-Jordan ties have witnessed increased cooperation in fields of culture and economy. He added that a Chinese cultural center will open in Jordan this year.

A series of Chinese cultural shows on Monday kicked off in Jordanian capital Amman to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year which falls next week.

The cultural performance was held by the Chinese embassy in Amman in cooperation with Jordan's Ministry of Culture and the Greater Amman Municipality at the Royal Cultural Center.

The shows include folk music, traditional dance, acrobatics, puppet dance and mysterious Sichuan opera "face-changing" performed by artists from Chengdu Tianfu Cultural Troupe.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, Pan Weifang, said China-Jordan ties have witnessed increased cooperation in fields of culture and economy.

He added that a Chinese cultural center will open in Jordan this year.