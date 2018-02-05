LINE

China's 'ice city' launches helicopter tour

Harbin, China's "ice city" in the far northeast, has begun helicopter tours of the city.

"It is very exciting to take a helicopter to enjoy the snow," said Li Peng, a resident of Harbin, capital of the Heilongjiang Province.

The 20-minute tour flies over the city's landmarks like Ice and Snow World, Ice Lantern World and the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Fair.

"We plan to expand the tours across the province," said Jiang Chunyan, general manager of Heilongjiang Ice City Air Service Company.

Harbin has made a name for itself as a winter destination thanks to Ice and Snow World, a neon-clad Narnia of frozen fairy-tale castles and ice slides, which has attracted millions of visitors since it opened to the public in 2015.

　　

