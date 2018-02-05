Chinese state councilor to visit U.S.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit the United States from Feb. 8 to 9, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, was invited by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Geng said in a press release.

He said that both China and the United States have recently expressed willingness to maintain and further strengthen contacts and exchanges in various aspects.

During the visit, Yang will exchange views with the U.S. side on China-U.S. relations and international and regional issues of common concern, Geng said.