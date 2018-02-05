China backs proper solution to Maldives political turmoil

China supports all parties in the Maldives to resolve the ongoing political turmoil through dialogue, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The Maldivian Supreme Court last Thursday ordered the immediate release of opposition leaders who were facing criminal charges. The court said the prisoners were free until fair trials could be conducted without undue influence.

Since then clashes have erupted in the capital, with opposition supporters clashing with the police.

China has been closely watching the situation in the Maldives, and supports all parties in the country to properly resolve the disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and safeguard national and social stability, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.