Two former provincial-level officials of Jiangsu and Hunan have been indicted for graft-related charges, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Monday.

Li Yunfeng, former vice governor of Jiangsu, and Zhang Wenxiong, former head of the publicity department of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, have been indicted by procuratorates in Shandong and Guangxi respectively, the SPP said in a statement.