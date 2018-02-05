Two-child policy: A 'pain' to the elderly

Song Yan and Li Ling do not rule out having a second child, but there are hesitations. (Photo/CGTN)

It has been two years since China allowed couples to have a second child.

When the number of births in 2017 showed a decline to 17.2 million from 17.9 million the year before, observers wondered if 2016 represented the "peak" in births and questioned if the country was witnessing the beginning of a downward trend.

As it is, the number of newborns in the past two years has fallen short of Chinese authorities' projection of 20 million babies a year – a target figure that is hoped could bring some balance to the country's aging population.

People aged 65 and above accounted for 11.4 percent (158 million) of China's population in 2017, an increase of eight million people from the year before.

'Bite off more than one can chew'

Song Yan, 38, is self-employed, while his wife Li Ling, 35, is a teacher. They have a three-year-old daughter, and are financially comfortable.

They have not completely ruled out having a second child, but there are hesitations.

They are afraid they might not have the strength or ability to take care of a second child.

"My parents are now old, and more energy needs to be spent on them. Also, there aren't many particularly good schools in our area – especially public kindergartens, where we would like to sign her up. And even if there is, the requirements can be pretty stringent such as having a registered residence," says Song.

Government subsidies and an improved welfare system could entice the couple to have a second child.

But growing up in a single-child home has prompted young couples to depend on themselves when they age.

"We do not think of how we want our kids to take care of us when we are old. When she grows up it's her own life, we don't need her to return us any favor," says Li.

'There's a need for a second child'

Yuelin, a 41-year-old who is independent and has her own career, says she never thought of having a second child (although she could if she wanted to – being a member of an ethnic minority in China), hinting to the lack of a support system from her spouse.

But as "fate" would have it, her second daughter came as an accidental surprise. She says she has no regrets.

"There is a need to have a second child. I have a younger sister, and even though we argue, it's a gift given by our parents to have a lifetime companion. If we have difficulties, my sister and I will help one another. But for my husband who is a single child, he will not think this way. He will feel that friends are more important than siblings," Yuelin says.

She believes having a sibling will bring out the need for one to learn how to share, and for one to walk into society with the same mindset.

Yuelin's mother agrees that there is a need to have two kids, noting that it is tough for two children to take care of four elderly people.

"But without the support of the elderly, it is difficult to keep pace of having a second child. I moved to my daughter's home and help take on her burden of caring for the children," she says.

These two families are just a fraction of China's wider demographic phenomena. Other commonly cited reasons – beyond having to take care of one's elderly – include the financial burden of raising a child, lack of housing, general childcare and education facilities.

It will be interesting to see how authorities look for ways to revitalize the country's population growth and long-term economic vitality. After all, it is the young that will lead a nation forward.